Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 37.19. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

Local Weather

