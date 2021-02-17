For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
