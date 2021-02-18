This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25.29. A 2-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
