For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few clouds. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
