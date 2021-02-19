Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few clouds. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.