This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
