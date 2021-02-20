This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
