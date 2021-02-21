 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

