This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
