Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
