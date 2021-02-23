Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.