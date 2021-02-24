This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
