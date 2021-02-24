Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.