Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

