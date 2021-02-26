 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 27 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

