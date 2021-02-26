Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 27 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. …
This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. It should rea…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 d…
This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Wednesd…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Scottsbluff could…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle …