Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.