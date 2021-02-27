Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. …
This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. It should rea…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Scottsbluff could…
This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Wednesd…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 …