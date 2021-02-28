Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Some clouds. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.