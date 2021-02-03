This evening in Scottsbluff: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
