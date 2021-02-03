 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News