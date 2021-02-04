Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.