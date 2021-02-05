 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News