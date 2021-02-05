Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
