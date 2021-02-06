Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.2. A 14-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.