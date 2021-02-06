For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.2. A 14-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 de…
Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. T…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60…
Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…