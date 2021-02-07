Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 20.8. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.