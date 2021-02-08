This evening in Scottsbluff: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 0F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.94. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 5:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
