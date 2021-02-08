 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 0F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.94. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 5:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News