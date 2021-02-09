 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low -3F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at -0.88. 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

