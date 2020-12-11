 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

