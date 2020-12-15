 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

