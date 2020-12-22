 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News