Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

