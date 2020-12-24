 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News