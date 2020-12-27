Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degr…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is today's lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…