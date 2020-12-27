 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.

