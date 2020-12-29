 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM MST. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

