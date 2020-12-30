 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News