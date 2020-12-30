It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm t…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is today's lo…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds…