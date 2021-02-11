 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

