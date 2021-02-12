 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News