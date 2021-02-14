Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -5. -9 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 5:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.