It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -13. A -19-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
