It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at 2. -3 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
