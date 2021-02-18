It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -5. -9 degrees is today's low. To…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at 2. -3 degrees is today's l…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Generally clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low -19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good d…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Snow showers. Low -8F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -13. A -19-degree low is forecast…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low -6F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…