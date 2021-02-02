Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
