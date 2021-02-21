Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at 2. -3 degrees is today's l…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Generally clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low -19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good d…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -13. A -19-degree low is forecast…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -5. -9 degrees is today's low. To…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Win…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 3. We'll see a low temper…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Snow showers. Low -8F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 11. 6 degrees is today's …