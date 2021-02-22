 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

