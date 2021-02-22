Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
