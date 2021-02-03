 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

