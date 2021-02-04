 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Today's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

