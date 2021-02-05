Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
