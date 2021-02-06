Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
