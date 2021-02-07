It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbl…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 de…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60…
Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…