Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

