It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcas…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Friday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Scottsbluff area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 m…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents …
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…