 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News