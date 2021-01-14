Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 4:16 PM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
