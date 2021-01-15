 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until FRI 11:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News