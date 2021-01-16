Temperatures in Scottsbluff will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperature…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Don't go out…
This evening in Scottsbluff: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a …
Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy early. Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mp…
Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Monday. It…