Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

Local Weather

